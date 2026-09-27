Lydia Gutierrez passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sept. 20, 2026, at the age of 87. Daughter of the late Pedro and Miguelina (Crespo) Munoz, she was born on May 22, 1939, in New York, N.Y.

Lydia devoted her career to teaching in the Yonkers Public Schools and cherished her family as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kevin Gutierrez and his wife, Gina, of Monroe, N.Y.; her sister, Ilda Rosario of Bronx, N.Y.; her beloved grandchildren, Brittany Smith and her husband, Christopher, Rebecca Capriglione and her husband, Patrick, Rachel Gutierrez, and Taylor Gutierrez; her cherished great-grandchildren, Mia, Madison, Christopher, Carter, and Dylan; and her nieces, Linda and Jennifer.

She is also survived by her son, Michael Gutierrez of California.

Cremation took place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.