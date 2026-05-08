LTC Robert A. Kaiser

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Lieutenant Colonel Robert A. Kaiser, 88, on April 15, 2026. A longtime resident of the Hudson Valley, he will be greatly missed for his generosity, lively wit, tireless work ethic, humility, and most especially for his devotion to family and friends.

Robert (Bob) was born on October 18, 1937, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Marie and August Kaiser. He was raised, along with his three siblings, in the city of Buffalo, but spent his summers at “The Farm” on many acres in rural Marilla, N.Y. Little did he know that someday he would bring his own family to that magical place year after year.

By sheer luck, in 1958, while earning his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of Detroit, he was roped into helping a classmate pull a boat from the water for winter—and met the love of his life, Mary Ann Moore. The following summer, clearly smitten, he made an unannounced visit to her family’s cottage on the St. Clair River in Michigan. With no boat available to ferry him across the busy shipping canal, he simply swam for it. The effort paid off: they married in 1960 and built a beautiful lifetogether over the next 65 years.

Bob’s life reflected a deep commitment to service, family, and faith. His military service began as the Distinguished Military Graduate of his ROTC Program, a prestigious honor which earned him a direct commission in the regular Army as an active duty officer. He and Mary Ann began raising their family while stationed in Bad Kreuznach, West Germany, where their first three daughters were born. Over the course of his 28-year military career, their growing family—eventually six children—moved through postings across the country. He also served a tour of duty in Vietnam–where he received the Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross–and in Korea. Other awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and National Defense Service Medal, to name a few. In the midst of these moves, he earned a master’s degree from Stanford University in Electrical Engineering whileworking and raising a young family. How he managed it all, we’ll never quite know.

It had been said that the United States Military Academy rested on 180 years of traditionunmarred by progress. LTC Kaiser turned that on its head during a pivotal chapter of his distinguished military career. In his second posting at West Point from 1979 to 1986, he served as the Academy’s first tenured Director of Automation and Audiovisual Systems.Despite the dry nature of the title, he enthusiastically and tirelessly helped bring the Academy into the Information Age—introducing modern technology into the classroom and microcomputing into the cadet barracks.

His innovative approach to technology in education and administration established WestPoint as a national leader in automation and left a lasting impact on the institution andits graduates. For this work, he was awarded the Legion of Merit in 1988. Upon his retirement, Superintendent LTG Palmer described him as “truly the father of information management at West Point,” and noted that he “has made lasting contributions to theUS Army through his personal efforts, sacrifices, and achievements. His extraordinary talents as a soldier, automator, and manager have earned for him great respect andadmiration from his subordinates, peers, and superiors.”

After retirement from the Army, while working for Sunstrand Data Control, Bob upgradedairplane black box management hardware and software systems for airlines worldwide. In a separate assignment, he improved computer software solutions for military Space Aflight management while serving as a volunteer Passenger Agent for the Air National Guard at Stewart Airport in Newburgh, N.Y. He cheerfully volunteered his IT skills to helpfamily and friends troubleshoot, streamline, and upgrade their systems.

Bob was a loving husband and father with a great sense of humor and a natural mechanical instinct. He could fix anything—from appliances and all manner of homeprojects to the family’s many cars, affectionately known as “The Beat Fleet,” which he somehow kept running. He was an avid skier, enjoyed racquet sports with friends, andcherished his role as a hands-on Granddad.

Bob taught by example and modeled his values and virtues. He welcomed his mother-in-law when she moved in with the family in 1975, and helped care for her until herdeath in 1999. He helped anyone who needed it, and never refused a favor request,always going above and beyond the task. Bob had a deep, quiet faith and was alsoactive in the charismatic Catholic Cursillo movement for many years.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Mary Ann Kaiser of Springfield, Va.;children, Barbara Rice (Leonard) of Chantilly, Va.; Karen Pelella (Antonio) of HighlandFalls, N.Y.; Pamela Polcaro (James) of Elkridge, Md.; Mark Kaiser of Ft. Myers, Fla.;James Kaiser (Catherine) of Oakland, Calif.; and Kristin Nelson (David) of Arden, N.Y.; siblings, Sister Mary Augusta Kaiser, SSJ; Carol Gallagher; and Charles Kaiser(Sandra); 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will becelebrated on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 10 a.m. by grandson Reverend Daniel Rice at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel, 699 Washington Road, West Point, N.Y. To attend the funeral, you must enter West Point as part of the funeral procession unless you obtain a pass prior to this time. Please arrive at Hogan’s Funeral Home at or before 9:15 a.m. and gather in the parking lot. Any guests over the age of 18 must bring a valid photo ID. Interment with full military honors at West Point Cemetery will follow the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a gift to the Sisters of St. Josephor Goodwin Hospice.Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, Highland Falls, NY (845) 446-2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com.