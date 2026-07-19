Louis J. Miller, Jr. of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on June 26, 2026. He was 77 years old. Son of the late Margaret (Hubert) and Louis J. Miller, he was born in Paterson, N.J., on Feb. 26, 1949.

Louis served his country in the United States Air Force. Thereafter, he became a Network Delivery Manager with IBM in Sterling Forest, New York.

He is survived by his nephew Michael D’Elia of Pine Beach, N.J.

In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by his beloved wife JoAnn (Phillips) Miller and his sisters Lois D’Elia and Jacqueline Miller.

Services will be private. Burial will be scheduled at a later date.

Cremation took place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 (845) 782-8185