Louis Flannigan

Louis Michael Flannigan, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2026. He was 81 years old. The son of Irwin James Flannigan and Muriel Ida Iflin (Flannigan). Louis was born on September 16, 1944, in Yonkers, New York.

Lou spent a fulfilling career in the car industry; his lifelong passion for cars carried over into his love of traveling and sightseeing. He was a man of faith, whose greatest joy was being a proud father and grandfather. He shared his passion for golf and fishing with his children, especially his son, Dillon. He was a gifted storyteller and avid sports fan who enjoyed telling jokes. Lou filled the room with a lot of laughter and wisdom. He was a man who loved people and conversation, with an unconditional love for animals that carried through his entire family.

Louis is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Flannigan, of 47 years. He is the father of Dillon (Christiane Riat) of Warwick; Tara (Stephen) Marshall and their children, Shea and Drew, of Warwick; and Erin (Matt) Olesnevich and their daughter, Ava, of Raleigh, NC.

Louis was predeceased by his parents, Irwin and Muriel, and his brother, Denis Flannigan.

In honor of Louis, his battle with cancer, and his lifelong love of animals, may we continue to support the fight against cancer, a disease that touches the lives of the people and animals we hold dear. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lou’s honor to Hounds in Pounds, Wayne, NJ, or St. Jude’s Research Children’s Hospital.