Louis C. Hock, Jr. passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on April 1, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. He was 85 years old. Son of the late Louis Hock, Sr. and Anna Lock, he was born on May 12, 1940, in the Inwood section of New York City.

Louis proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge, he settled in Monroe, N.Y., where in 1966 he co-founded, owned and operated Bilt-Well Fence Company. “Bilt-Well” is currently in its 60th year of operation and remains among the oldest and most successful small businesses in all of Orange County, N.Y.

Shortly after arriving in Monroe, “Big Lou” met the love of his life, Linda “Mickey” Ward. They married in 1969, and together they raised their three children and became an integral and loving part of the ever-growing Hock-Ward family. Lou was happiest when hosting family parties and celebrations. Family was everything to Lou and everyone was always welcome at his home, especially at the pool. Whatever the event, you could be sure that the Golden Oldies and Doo Wop music were blasting through the speakers and being sung by all in attendance.

After retiring to Middletown, N.Y., Lou continued to host countless family parties with his children and grandchildren plus all his in-laws, nieces, nephews and their families. The larger the crowd the happier Lou was. He always encouraged everyone to come early and stay late.

While he sadly lost Mickey in 2018 after 48 years of marriage, Lou continued to lead his children and grandchildren forward and his legacy continues to this day.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Louis C. Hock, III and his fiancee JoAnne Olsen, of Lords Valley, Pa., Lori J. Hock and her wife Peggy Jo Roda, of New Hampton, N.Y., and Kim M. Marasco and her husband Victor, of Westtown, N.Y.; grandchildren, Nicholas Hock, Colten Hock, Dominic Marasco, Anthony Marasco and Kaylynn Marasco; brother-in-law Lloyd F. “Butch” Ward, Jr. and his wife Noreen, of Sugar Loaf, N.Y., sisters-in-law Wendy Welsh and her husband Patrick of Monroe, N.Y., and Eileen Ward of Washingtonville, N.Y.; family friend and business partner, Barbara Benjou of Monroe, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Louis was also predeceased by his loving wife Linda “Mickey” Hock, sister Jean Hock Ward, sister-in-law Gail McManus, brothers-in-law Daniel McManus and Wayne Ward, his nephew Patrick Welsh IV, and lifelong friend and business partner, Paul Benjou.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Hospital, 15 Maple Ave., Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.