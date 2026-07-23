Lorraine Jados passed away on July 19, 2026, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late John and Grace (Puglisi) Valastro, she was born on February 16, 1938, in Chester, N.Y.

Lorraine was a Line Sorter for Amscan, Inc., in Chester, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mary Ann Humbert of Milford, Pa.; and Cynthia Goydich and her husband, Peter, of Monroe, N.C.; brother, Anthony Valastro of Monroe, N.Y.; grandchildren: Donna, DJ, Daniel, Bobby, Joseph, Nicole, Michelle, Tyler, Frankie, Ashley, Alyssa, Marisa, Peter, Jasper and Mikey; great-grandchildren: Brandon, Gage, Maddie, Skyler, Daniel Jr., Joseph, Anthony, Hailey, and Bryce. Lorraine also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, Lorraine was also predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Jados, Sr.; children, Robert H. Jados, Jr., Debra Murray, Donna Jados, and Lori DeNisco; and siblings, Stephen Valastro, Mary Babcock, and Grace Banick

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8: p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Graveside Service for the burial of cremains will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, N.Y.

Cremation took place at MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blooming Grove Humane Society, https://humanesocietybg.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.