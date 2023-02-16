Lorraine Davis of Lords Valley, Pa., passed away, February 12, 2023 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, Fredon Township, NJ. She was 80 years old.

She was a retired school teacher at Romulus High, Michigan, Midland High, also in Michigan, and Niagara-Wheatfield in upstate New York. She also was an Adjunct Professor at Sussex County Community College, Newton, N.J.

Lorraine was a member of several local poetry groups as well as the Hemlock Farms Writers’ Group and was a published poet.

She loved animals, softball, tennis, canoeing and fishing as well as writing. She enjoyed reading Maya Angelou. She loved folk music and when she was able loved to attend concerts in person. She loved watching Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and FBI.

The daughter of the Russel and Evelyn (Drumm) Jessop, she was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Lansing, Michigan, and spent her childhood years in Holt, Michigan.

She attended Alma College where she met her future husband, Robert. Lorraine married Robert Davis on Aug. 8, 1964, in Holt and they continued their lives together in Ann Arbor and Midland, Michigan, the Niagara Falls and Woodbury, N.Y., areas, Sparta, N.J., and finally Hemlock Farms, Pa.

Lorraine leaves behind her husband Robert; daughter Heather Davis; son John Davis and his wife Beth; grandchildren Glory and Alexander. Lorraine was predeceased by her son-in-law John Kostrowski and granddaughter Kathlyn Joy Davis.

A viewing was held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa., on Feb. 19. Funeral services follow at the funeral home with the Rev. Herb Jacobsen officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to www.COPDfoundation.org or www.PikeCountyHumaneSociety.org.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).