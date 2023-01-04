Lorraine A. Jones, of Monroe, NY, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was 66 years old. The daughter of Louise (Casale) and Vincent Ciofalo, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 13, 1956.

Lorraine worked as a Teacher’s Assistant for Prime Time For Kids in New City, NY.

Lorraine is survived by her husband Timothy M. Jones, at home in Monroe, NY, her daughter Renee L. Jones, of Monroe, NY, her parents Vincent and Louise Ciofalo, of Branford, CT, her brother John Ciofalo, of Branford, CT, and her sister Lisa Ciofalo of Branford, CT.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3rd, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com