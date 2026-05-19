Lisa Fernez, a resident of Nyack, N.Y., passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 59.

The daughter of the late John and Helen Fernez of Monroe, N.Y., she was born on March 28, 1967.

Lisa worked as a NYS Regulatory Examiner for more than 35 years.

She was also a Certified Public Accountant.

Lisa Fernez was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many people. Even her co-workers thought highly of her. Lisa was a very bright light in an often very dark world. No matter how you felt, within 10 to 15 minutes, Lisa would have you laughing and forgetting your troubles. She will be greatly missed and talked about forever.

Lisa is survived by her siblings: John Fernez Jr. and his wife, Virginia Fernez; Dennis Fernez and his wife, Lori Fernez; Raymond Fernez and his wife, Michelle Fernez (Deceased); Richard Fernez and his wife, Joann Fernez; and Linda Fernez. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Jarett Fernez, Marni Sperry, Michael Fernez, Matthew Fernez, Kimberlyn Fernez, Brianna Loughlin, and Kacey Loughlin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

The date and time of interment at Seamanville Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cancer Research or to an animal humane society of your choice in honor of Lisa.