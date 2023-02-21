Linda G. Weiser (formerly MariLinda Gibbs), a longtime resident of Monroe, passed away on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

The daughter of Walter L.M. Gibbs and Elizabeth Georgi Gibbs, Linda was born in Buffalo on July 23, 1934. She attended Buffalo public schools and the NYS College for Teachers at Buffalo, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1956.

She married Richard J. Weiser in 1957. He was her beloved companion for 50 years. Before moving to Monroe, they resided in East Aurora, West Chicago, Ill., Wheaton, Ill., and Rochester.

She was a teacher, Real Estate broker and a family advocate.

Linda was one of the founders of NAMI-AMICO, Inc., in Orange County.

Surviving are her two children: Walter Richard Weiser of Monroe and Greta Weiser Hennessey of Port Jervis; four grandchildren: Michael Guy Hennessey, Sarah Hennessey Freudenberg and her husband Ralph, James Dean Hennessey and his wife Tiffany, and Lila Ernestine Weiser; and two great-grandchildren: Andrew James and Elizabeth Ann-Mari Freudenberg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Burial of cremains will be at the convenience of the family at Friends Cemetery in Cornwall.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.