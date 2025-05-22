Leslie Jacob Kean, 81, of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 20, at his home. He was the son of the late Henry and Gertrude Kean. Leslie was born on June 16, 1943, in Berwick, PA.

Leslie was predeceased by his late wife, Anna, who passed away on March 9, 1994, and, in later years, his partner, Lilian Alph.

Leslie was a retired nurse from the State of New York and served in the United States Air Force.

Leslie is survived by his three children, Gary Kean, Russell and Janet Kean, Victoria Kean-Racamato, sister Jan Benuck and brother-in-law Jerry Benuck and their daughters Catherine and Emily. Leslie had six grandchildren, Sharon, Katlynn, Julianna, Megan, Scott, & Elizabeth, along with tao great grandchildren, Kimberly & Rylan.

He was a dedicated husband, partner, father, and friend, and we will miss him always.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake. A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at the Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue in Warwick.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.