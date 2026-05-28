Leroy Richard “Moe” Onderdonk, 87 of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on May 20, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born and raised in Central Nyack, N.Y. by his father Leroy J. Onderdonk and mother Anne. Moe proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and soon after built a life for himself and his family in Monroe, N.Y., where he spent the last 60-plus years. He had owned a bait shop in town, ran his own handyman service company for 50 years, and worked at Sterling Forest State Park.

Known for his sense of humor, lively spirit, and willingness to help someone in need, he brought laughter and joy everywhere he went. Whether through a joke, a story, or simply his presence, he had a special way of making people feel good. He will be remembered not only for the hard work he did, but for the countless lives he touched along the way. Above all, he deeply loved his family and treasured every moment spent with them.

He will be remembered by his partner, Mary Reich; his daughter, Lisa Ayers; his son Richard Onderdonk; his sister Lucinda Kershaw; his grandchildren Sally (Philip) Onderdonk, Richard (Alberto) Onderdonk, Jesse (Joanna) Onderdonk, Sara Petrosky; and his great-grandchildren Hunter, Lily, Bella, Fallon, and Cole, who will continue to carry his memory in their hearts.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. with a service beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com