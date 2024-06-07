Leonor Dilan, 88

Leonor Dilan passed away on June 3, 2024, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late Juan Jose and Francesca Colon, she was born on April 26, 1936, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico.

Leonor was a dedicated homemaker, whose life centered around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In truth, family was always her focus, especially her children.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Raul and Eugene and his husband Ken, daughters Penny and Frances and her husband Shane, and also her sister Anna Colon. Leonor will be missed by her seven grandchildren, Bianca, Michael, Casie, Codie, Erica, Lucio, and Briana; along with her seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Xavier, Noah, Sophia, Andrea, Eva, and Izzy.

In addition to her parents, Leonor was predeceased by her husband Eugene and her daughter Maritza.

Visitation: Monday, June 17, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m., with a chapel service beginning at 3:30 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation: Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: stjude.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).