With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our beloved Laurel L. Wentink on April 28, 2026, at Park Manor in Middletown, N.Y. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late James and Ethel (Earl) Cronk, she was born on January 13, 1946, in Kearny, NJ.



Laurel ran The Dug Out in Central Valley, leaving behind a lasting mark on the community she cherished. Through her work, she helped create more than just a place for ice cream; she made it a welcoming space where friends and families gathered, and memories were made.

Known for her kindness and warm spirit, Laurel made everyone who came to The Dug Out feel at home. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all.

Laurel’s generational impact is immeasurable. The number of young people she hired, mentored, and poured her life into over the years is astounding. Because of her steady guidance, countless teens grew into confident, capable, and compassionate adults who continue to carry her influence into their families, workplaces, and communities. Her legacy lives on in them, and we look forward with hope to the future generations who will be shaped by the seeds she planted.

Laurel was deeply committed to several organizations that held great meaning in her life and in ours. She faithfully supported Genesis Assistance Dogs, Inc., the organization that blessed Gary with his service dog, Loki. She also championed The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, as well as Waters Church – Apollo Beach, whose love and support have carried our family through many seasons. For those who feel led to honor Laurel’s memory, contributions to any of these foundations would continue the work she cared for so deeply.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, John E. H. Wentink of Central Valley, N.Y.; children, Gary E. Smith, Jr., and his wife, Dina, of Apollo Beach, Fla.; Beth Walz and her husband, Kevin, of Walden, N.Y.; and John Wentink and his wife, Marialana, of Maybrook, N.Y.; siblings, Earl Cronk and his wife, Carol, of New Windsor, N.Y.; and Judy Willis of Denver, N.C.; grandchildren, Alexander “Boo Boo”, Nicholas, Rebecca, Kayla, Hope, John, Melyssa, and Lyndzee, and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Laurel was predeceased by her beloved granddaughter, Taylor, and brother-in-law, Bob Willis.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the Discovery Church, 654 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com