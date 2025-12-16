Larry W. Tuttle Sr.

Larry William Tuttle Sr., 69, of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on Dec. 8, 2025, in Middletown, N.Y.

Larry was born on Oct. 2, 1956, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Louis and Alice Tuttle.

Our dad was one of a kind. He was a very simple guy who loved life. His children and grandchildren were his greatest joy. From hunting to racing mustangs, to singing Elvis, to a cold Bud Lite in his hand. He will always be remembered as “Tuttle’s Terror.”

Larry is survived by his son Larry (Justine); his daughters Toni-Ann (Mike) and Heidi (Bobby); his grandchildren Anthony, Taylor, Adrianna, Meadow, Kailynn, Gavin, and Finley; his sister Linda Cooke and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Louis and Alice, his brother Louis, and his godson Louie.

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 20, 2025, at Flynn’s Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center, located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950, 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family wishes to thank all the family, friends, Garnet Health Medical Center, and Hospice for their support and compassion during this difficult time.