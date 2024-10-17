Lambro Benjou, 81

Lambro “Lanny” Benjou passed away on October 15, 2024, at Calvary Hospital in Bronx, NY. He was 81 years old. Son of the late Constantine and Helen (Ruska) Benjou, he was born in New York, NY, on December 26, 1942.

Lanny proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he worked at Bilt-Well Fence Company in Monroe, NY, as a lifetime asset specializing in welding. He was a past member of the VA and the VFW.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Constantine “Kosta” Benjou of Conyers, Ga., and Traci Boss of West Milford, NJ; sister-in-law Barbara Benjou of Monroe, NY; grandchild Devona N. Boss of Wurtsboro, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his good friends Dennis, Nicole, and Sherry. In addition to his parents, Lanny was also predeceased by his wife, Beverly A. Benjou, daughter, Patricia A. Boss, and brother, Paul Benjou.

Visitation: Monday, October 21, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Chapel service: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Interment: Seamanville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans: dav.org.