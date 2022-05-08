Kyaik Min Tan, of Monroe, New York died at his residence on May 1, 2022 surrounded by his loving and caring family.

He was 63 years of age.

The family will hold services on May 3, 2022 during the hours of 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation care followed at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., under the direction of Thomas & Brendan Flynn.

Funeral care has been entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.