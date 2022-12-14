Kathleen Yuppa (née Nachbaur) passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022, in Wayne, NJ. Originally from Paterson, NJ, she spent much of her adult life in Greenwood Lake, NY, where she raised a family and created bonds with the community.

Kathy was a spirited person who loved to gossip with friends and family and appreciated a good meal. She was fond of Chinese and Italian food. Kathy graduated from Paterson Catholic RHS in 1978 and worked in banking and secretarial positions afterward. All who knew her will miss her wicked sense of humor and mischievous smile.

Her two children survive Kathy; Meagan Steines and her husband John and Samuel Yuppa; two grandchildren; Hailey and John, six siblings; Robert Nachbaur and his wife Julane, Richard Nachbaur and his wife Dawn, Fredric Nachbaur and his husband Carl Germann, Kimberly Crosby and her husband Timothy, Joseph Nachbaur and his wife Monica, and James Nachbaur and his wife, Kim. Thirteen nieces and nephews also survive her. Her beloved mother, Judith Nachbaur, and husband, Samuel Yuppa, predecease her.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m.

Cremation will be private.