Kathleen J. Finnerty, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 6, 2026, in Bolingbrook, Ill. The daughter of the late Catherine (Praetz) and Thomas Meany, both of New York, N.Y., she was born on Sept. 23, 1941, in Floral Park, N.Y.

Kathleen was employed as a secretary for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, N.Y., for over 30 years, and she was a parishioner of the Church of St. Anastasia in Harriman, N.Y.

To cherish her memory, Kathleen leaves her daughter Kristen Finnerty of Plainfield, Ill., as well as her three grandchildren: Ryan, Adam, and Brooke, and her two great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Florence. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased in 2015, by her husband Charles F. Finnerty.

Visitation will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y., followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 Noon at St. Anastasia Shrine Church, Harriman, N.Y. Interment will take place at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, www.heart.org

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., www.ssqfuneralhome.com.