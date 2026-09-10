We sadly announce that Kara Ann Wilhelm passed away on Aug. 23, 2026 after a brief illness. Kara was born Oct. 3, 1970 in Goshen, N.Y., to Edward and Elizabeth (Kasek) Wilhelm. She grew up in Monroe, N.Y., graduating from Monroe-Woodbury High School in 1988. She attended The Katherine Gibbs School in Boston and New York and graduated with an associate’s degree in business administration in 1990.

Kara was predeceased by her father Edward W. Wilhelm and her brother Edward W. Wilhelm, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth M. Wilhelm of Monroe, N.Y., her sister Donna W. Snyder (Chris) of Laurel, Md., and her brother Gary A. Wilhelm (Amy) of Cornwall, N.Y., nieces Katherine Snyder, Hannah Wilhelm, Ellen Wilhelm, Molly Snyder, nephew Robert Wilhelm, and many extended family members and friends.

Kara was employed most recently by Dobson Davanzo & Associates where she sadly had only nine months to enjoy her time at a company she found to be the most generous and kind of her career. She spent most of her adult life in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., and enjoyed the area for its arts, museums, gardens and historic homes. She particularly liked old movies and tea parties and refused to have cable television, preferring to watch the old fashioned way – whatever was on. Her lifelong love of dogs led to her dogsitting for anyone and everyone, at any time needed. She loved what she referred to as her “signature color” of red and her “spirit animal” the sloth. Please enjoy a sloth-like afternoon, wear something red and support a garden or historic home in her honor.

There will be no visitation. A mass of Christian burial occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic church, 114 St. Mary’s Place, Laurel, Md. Burial immediately following at Serenity Ridge Natural Burial Cemetery, 2406 Ridge Rd, Windsor Mill, Md.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, by phone at 855-448-3997 or online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences can be made to www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com