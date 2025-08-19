June C. Menkens of Goshen, N.Y., passed away at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY, on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. She was 90 years old. The daughter of the late Annie (Prosser) and Charles W. Clarke, June was born on May 24, 1935, in Tuxedo, N.Y.

June was a retired Court Clerk for the Town of Woodbury in Highland Mills, N.Y. She was a member of the Woodbury Historical Society, and a founding member of the Woodbury Quilters Club, started in 1976.

June is survived by her children, Dr. Anne E. Menkens, William C. Menkens and his wife Sharon, Lawrence E. Menkens and his companion Joan; her brother William Clarke; two grandchildren: William and his wife Kelly, and Brendan and his wife Kaylee; and five great-grandchildren: George, Adelynn, Kiera, Layla, and Luke; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her husband George E. Menkens, Sr., her son Dr. George E. Menkens, Jr., and her sister Dorothy Clarke.

Services for June will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middlehope, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dr. George E. Menkens Memorial Scholarship at https://shorturl.at/JCo8S. Checks can be made payable to the University of Wyoming Foundation, and mailed to: University of Wyoming Foundation, Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 South 22nd St., Laramie, Wyo. 82070 (please note “Dr. George E. Menkens Memorial Scholarship” in the memo line).

June’s family will be receiving visitors between 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Tequila Grille, 63 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y., (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.