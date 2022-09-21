Julia Giraud passed away peacefully with her loving son Raymond and his wife Kathy by her side at her home in Rock Tavern, NY, on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was 92 years old. The daughter of the late Marie (DiPolito) and George Nigro, she was born in Harlem, NY on August 30, 1930.

Julia was a devoted homemaker to her family, and she was a faithful parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills.

Left to cherish Julia’s memory are her sons: Keith Giraud and his wife Cindy of Harrison, NY; and Raymond Giraud and his wife Kathy of Rock Tavern, NY; in addition to her two sisters: Josephine Sardone of Highland Mills, NY; and Maryann Botta of Valley Cottage, NY. She is further survived by her seven grandchildren: Steven, Aden, III, Christopher, Diana, Keith, Jr., Kristin, and Samantha; and one great-grandchild: Michael. In addition to her parents, Julia was predeceased by her husband Aden Giraud, and her son Aden Giraud, Jr.

Friends are invited to call from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22nd, followed by interment at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Putnam Valley, NY.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.