Judith H. Kowalski

Judith “Judi” H. Kowalski, beloved mother and nana, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2025, at 77 years of age. She was born on Feb. 12, 1948, in Tuxedo, N.Y., to Ernest and Gladys (Redner) Roberts.

Judi attended Tuxedo High School, graduating with the Class of 1965, and later attended Orange County Community College. She worked at Lederle Pharmaceutical Company before becoming a Kindergarten teacher’s aide at Monroe-Woodbury Harriman Heights Elementary School. Her passion was helping to shape young minds, and her kindness and patience left a lasting impact on the children she supported.

She cherished her role as a mother, giving much of her energy and care to raising her two sons. In later years, she continued to nurture others as a full-time nanny in private homes, a role she held until retirement. After retiring, she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson, sharing in his joys and milestones.

Judi rescued two dogs that she adored, and she treasured the special experiences she shared with her sons, including multiple cruises and trips to Broadway shows, creating memories she held close to her heart.

She is survived by her husband, Milton “Butch” Kowalski of Central Valley, N.Y.; her sons, Jason Kowalski (Gustavo) of Kearny, N.J., and Matthew Kowalski (Maria) of Fishkill, N.Y.; her cherished grandson, Adrian Kowalski; and her sisters, Sandy Miele of Cornwall, N.Y., Nancee Roberts of St. Cloud, Fla., and Debi Roberts-Clack of Ferndale, N.Y., as well as many nieces and nephews.

Judi will be remembered for her kind and playful nature, her love of children and dogs, and the generous care she shared with all who knew her.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. 10930.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

In lieu of flowers, in keeping with her wishes, donations may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society Animal Shelter.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, New York 10930 (845) 782-8185