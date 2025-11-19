Joyce V. Holloway passed away on Nov. 14, 2025, at the Cortlandt Health Care Center in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late John and Jeane (Kuiken) Van Der Wall, she was born on Jan. 27, 1945, in Paterson, N.J.

Joyce earned her bachelor’s degree from Douglas College of Rutgers and later obtained a Master of Science degree in Instructional Technology from the New York Institute of Technology. She served as an art teacher for 31 years in the Saddle River School District in Saddle River, N.J. Following her teaching career, Joyce came to volunteer at Museum Village in 2011. She greatly contributed to a major inventory of the artifacts. Along with others, she was instrumental in cataloging over 10,000 artifacts over the course of 10 years. Using her artistic talents, she helped to photograph the artifacts for the permanent records. She was also instrumental in helping the Village restore the main entrance sign as well as many of the other signs within the museum. She made invaluable friendships through her work at Museum Village.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Robert J. Van Der Wall of Boca Raton, Fla.; nieces, Mary Paige Siek of Chappaqua, N.Y.; and Stacey Jean Bullock of Fredericksburg, Va.; nephew, Jesse Daub of Miami, Fla.; great-nephews, Samuel and William, both of Chappaqua, N.Y.; and her beloved cat, Missy. In addition to her parents, Joyce was also predeceased by her husband, Lambert Woodhull (Woody) Holloway.

She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Woody. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185.