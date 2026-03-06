Joyce R. Merrill, of Cornwall, N.Y., entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2026 at The Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, N.Y. She was 79 years old.

The daughter of the late Anthony J. DeLongis and Rose (Capello) DeLongis, Joyce was born on November 18, 1946 in Englewood, N.J.

Joyce was the retired President of Charles B. Merrill Office Products in Newburgh, N.Y.

Joyce loved attending her grandchildren’s various sporting events throughout the year. She loved to travel and enjoyed eating out. Her greatest love was her family. Family meals and family vacations to the New Jersey Shore and the Tryall Club in Jamaica were especially loved. For those close to her, she was known to simply love life in general. She will be missed greatly.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband: Marsh H. Merrill at home; by her sons: Jase Merrill and his wife Andrea of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY and Barrett Merrill and his wife Meg of Cornwall, NY; by her grandchildren: Abigal, Peyton, Addison, Finn and Harper; and by her sister: Louise Cavanaugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Julianne DeLongis; and by her nephew: Michael Cavanaugh.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y. There are no services planned at this time. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.

Memorial contributions in Joyce Merrill’s name may be made to: Cornwall Little League, PO Box 427, Cornwall, NY 12518 or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

