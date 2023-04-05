Joyce P. Skoglund

Joyce “Jay” P. Skoglund passed away on March 29, 2023, at The Willows at Ramapo Nursing Center in Airmont, NY. She was 79 years old. Daughter of the late Andrew and Mabel Bondesen, she was born on May 27, 1943, in Passaic, NJ.

Jay graduated second in her class from Saddlebrook High School in 1961. She married her soul mate, Ray, on October 10, 1964, in Saddlebrook, NJ. Jay was the Parish Secretary for St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY. She also worked for Woodbury Parks & Recreation at the Woodbury Pond for many years and was a proud member of the Woodbury Ambulance Corporation and a former member of Women of Woodbury.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Raymond Skoglund of Highland Mills, NY; children: Michael Skoglund and his wife, Laura of Hampton, NJ; and Kirk Skoglund and his wife, Carolyn of Suffern, NY; and beloved grandchildren: Emma, Curran, Kyra, Molly and Paddy.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contribution may be made to Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY 10950 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.