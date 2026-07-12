Josephine Mary Williams passed away at home amidst local July 4th and America’s 250th birthday celebrations, surrounded by loved ones and her cadre of “companion babies:” Anna, Michelle, David, Joey, Rosemarie, Barbara, Margaret, and Janet. “Giuseppina Maria” was born on Oct. 13, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Italian immigrants, Anna Vitolo and Modestino Cipoletti. Known in equal measures as Josephine, Mary, and Miss Jo, she was one of fifteen children, eleven girls and four boys. Josephine Mary married Robert C. Williams on June 20, 1954, and they moved to Elmhurst, Queens, where she and “Bob” raised their children: Kathy Ann and Robert Charles.

Akin to the Astoria, Queens “All in the Family” characters, Josephine Mary was a devoted wife and mother who figuratively and literally turned a house into a home. Her home was a sanctuary for all the neighborhood children and many stray animals. She spent her days baking and cooking (renowned for her meatballs), while maintaining a gorgeous garden full of all colored roses, red tulips, hostas, and hydrangeas plants. She was exceptionally close to her many siblings, their spouses, and their children. The “Cipoletti” family gatherings were always full of singing, music, laughter, and, what else, abundant and delicious food. At the same time, there was her Faith Gospel Christian Missionary Alliance [Brooklyn] Church family, especially the Cottiers family. Only once her children were out of elementary school did Josephine start working part-time as a teller in Queens and Manhattan. Once Bob retired from the Army in 1985, Mary and Bob moved to their home in Monroe, N.Y., where both Kathy and Robert and their families were living. Grandma not only helped raise her five grandchildren, but she also worked part-time as a school bus and cafeteria monitor for Monroe-Woodbury CSD. In 2007, Bob and Mary followed Robert and moved to Arizona. Mary happily lived another part of her long life in Arizona until she returned to Monroe in 2020 to live with Kathy – two months before the tragic COVID pandemic struck. Up until a month ago, Mary was in remarkably good physical health, and her days were full of religious, secular, and scholastic activities. Friends, family, neighbors, and HHAs kept her “dance card” full, and she never refused a game of checkers or Go Fish.

Josephine is survived by her two children: Kathy Demos and Robert Charles Williams (Alba); five grandchildren: David “Demo” (Maria), Elizabeth “Liz” (Andrew), Robert “Bobby” (Cindy), Candice (Marco), and Jaclyn (Cody); four great grandchildren: Elliana, Petros, Ciana and Pierce; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by all of her siblings; by her husband, Bob; by her son, David Allan; and by her great grandson, Alexander Thomas.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who comforted Mary during her last month’s travails, especially Melanie, Carl, Michelle, Roger, Paula, Janet, Stella and Nela.

Friends may visit on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. at Smith Seaman Quackenbush, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, N.Y.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 22, 2026, at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y., followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Mary’s memory be made to a charity of one’s choice or to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Smith Seaman Quackenbush. To send a condolence online, or for directions, please visit www.ssqfuneralhome.com.