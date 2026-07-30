Joseph Robert DeNisco, Sr., of New Hampton, N.Y., passed away on Monday, July 27, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. He was 66 years old. The son of Marion Jane (Sansevere) and the late John August DeNisco, Jr., he was born on August 6, 1959, in Yonkers, N.Y.

Joseph was a truck driver for TForce Freight in Montgomery, N.Y. He was a member of the Teamsters Local Union 445 in Montgomery, NY, and Local 707 in Maybrook, N.Y., as well as a former member of Independence Fire Co. in South Blooming Grove, N.Y.

Joseph is survived by his son Joseph R. DeNisco, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Slate Hill, N.Y.; his daughter Michelle DeNisco and her partner Tyler Colgan of Chester, N.Y.; his mother Marion Jane DeNisco; his brother Michael DeNisco and his wife Lisa of Midlothian, VA; his two sisters: Jane Board and her husband David of Monroe, N.Y., and Patricia Bellucco and her husband Michael of Melbourne Beach, FL; and his three grandchildren: Joseph, Anthony, and Hailey; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his father, Joseph was predeceased by his wife Lori G. DeNisco.

Above all, Joseph treasured time with his family, especially his three grandchildren, Joseph, Anthony, and Hailey. He rarely missed the opportunity to cheer them on at their sporting events, and nothing brought him more joy than watching his grandsons play baseball. Whether at the ballfield or in the stands, he was their biggest fan and took great pride in supporting them. In honor of his love for the game and the countless memories he made cheering on his grandchildren, memorial donations may be made in his name to Minisink Valley Little League, P.O. Box 283, Slate Hill, NY 10973.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, followed by interment at St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.