Joseph M. Umberto, a lifelong resident of Monroe, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2026, at the age of 77, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born in 1948 in New York to Edward and Helen Umberto, Joseph lived a life defined by dedication, service, and quiet strength. A proud graduate of Stevens Institute of Technology class of 1971, he devoted more than 40 years of his professional life to his work as an engineer, a career that reflected his intelligence, reliability, and strong work ethic.

Beyond his profession, Joseph gave generously of his time and heart to the community he loved so deeply. He served as a Monroe Woodbury Soccer Coach, a Monroe Village Trustee, a member of the Smith’s Clove Park Recreation Commission, and a member of the Village Planning Board. His faith was also an important part of his life, and he was a devoted and active parishioner of Saint Anastasia’s Parish.

Above all else, Joseph was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; his son, David; his daughter, Lesley; and his cherished granddaughter, Chloe, who brought him great joy and pride.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Anastasia’s Church, 21 North Main St., Harriman, N.Y. Burial will follow at Seamanville Cemetery on Spring Street in Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joseph’s memory to Saint Anastasia’s Church.

Final funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.