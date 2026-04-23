Joseph Anthony Manna, Jr., passed away on April 17, 2026, at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital. He was 75 years old. The son of the late Virginia Zanfardino and Joseph Anthony Manna, Sr., he was born on December 29, 1950, in New York, N.Y.

Joseph graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in the Bronx, N.Y., and was admitted to New York University. He voluntarily joined the Army during the Vietnam Draft and proudly served in the United States Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1975. He then entered the financial industry as a clerk on the New York Stock Exchange and advanced his career, becoming a member of the American Stock Exchange (NYSE American) in New York, N.Y., where he worked as an options specialist for Spear, Leeds & Kellogg (SLK). He later went on to open his own firm, Marquis Holdings, Inc., on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). His career on Wall Street spanned over 40 years.

Joe was full of energy and never turned anyone in need away. He loved to travel and took his family to many countries over the years, sharing his passion for history. He was truly a force to be reckoned with.

Joe loved his many friends and associates. He was a very proud father and was always there for his children. He adored, loved, and lived for his wife, Linda J. Manna, to whom he was married for 53 years. He will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Linda J. Manna of New Windsor, N.Y.; his sons, Joseph Anthony Manna, III, also of New Windsor, N.Y., and Ryan Michael Manna and his wife, Colleen, of Monroe, N.Y.; and his daughter, Kristy Elyse Manna of Washingtonville, N.Y.; his sister, Mary Ann Mileto-Garrett of the Bronx, N.Y.; his nephews, Danny “Boy” Mileto and his family, and Joseph Mileto and his family; his nieces, Lisa Miller and her family, and Gail Shoemaker and her family; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a Catholic service beginning at 4:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026, at Seamanville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.T2T.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.