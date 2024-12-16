Joseph A. Mongelli, 78

Joseph A. Mongelli, a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and pillar of his community, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. A former owner of Round Lake Sanitation, Orange County Sanitation, ISA Transfer Station, and Lake Region Service Garage, Joseph was a dedicated businessman who left an indelible mark on the industries he served and the communities he enriched.

Born to the late Joseph L. Mongelli and Jean Mongelli, Joseph grew up with a deep appreciation for hard work, integrity, and family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Catherine, with whom he shared a life full of love, laughter, and adventure. Their shared passion for casinos wasn’t just about the games but about the joy of spending time with family, making memories, and savoring life’s thrills.

Joseph was also predeceased by his grandsons, Salvatore J. Spalletta and Joseph Robert Anthony Mongelli, whom he adored. Joseph’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his surviving family members: his brothers Louis and Robert Mongelli; his sister Barbara Ammons; his loving children, Lisa Pirraglia and her husband Anthony, his son Anthony J. Mongelli, and daughter Erica Mongelli-Spalletta and Gerard. He was a devoted and proud grandfather to Samantha, Anthony, Gina, Michael, Vincent, Angela, and Giavanna, whose lives he brightened with his wisdom, humor, and unwavering support.

Joseph’s life was a testament to hard work, resilience, and generosity. As a business owner, he was a leader in his field, known for his innovation and dedication to excellence. As a family man, he was the heart of his household, always prioritizing the happiness and well-being of his loved ones.

His family takes solace in knowing that Joseph is reunited with those who predeceased him and find comfort in the countless memories they shared. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him but forever remembered for the love and inspiration he brought to their lives.

A private service at home to celebrate Joseph’s remarkable life will be held, where family and friends will gather to honor his memory.

Graveside burial service: Monday, December 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main Street, Harriman, NY.

Rest in peace, Joseph A. Mongelli. Your legacy of love, strength, and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or zmmemorials.com.