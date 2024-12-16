John T. O’Friel, 87

John T. O’Friel of Central Valley, NY, passed away on December 13, 2024, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, surrounded by family. He was 87 years old. The son of the late Catherine (Byrne) and Joseph O’Friel, he was born on June 3, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY.

John was an attorney in Central Valley, NY, as well as a retired lieutenant for the NYPD. He played an active role in his community, where he wore many hats: he was a member of the Woodbury Lions Club, past president of the Woodbury Public Library, and a board member for Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY. He was a loving husband, devoted father and caring friend. His favorite things were spending time with his family, shopping for a bargain, and being at the beach listening to the ocean waves. He will be deeply missed, but will be best remembered for his sense of humor and his generous spirit.

Left to cherish John’s memory are his wife Barbara (Kane) O’Friel (Central Valley, NY), his daughters Jennifer O’Friel (White Plains, NY) and Kirstin Gould and her husband Jim (Bermuda), his sisters Mary Patricia Schwartz (Berea, Ky.) and Elizabeth “Betty” Wallace and her husband Bill (Longs, SC), his grandson Christopher Arnold and his wife Rosemary, three great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter Leslie Michaels and by his brother Joseph Andrew O’Friel.

Visitation: Thursday, December 19, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY.

Cremation: Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, and to honor a cause important to him, memorial donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, afsp.org

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).