John R. Seeley, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. He was 84 years old.

Son of the late Walter Seeley & Elizabeth McCallum Seeley, John was born on December 26, 1937, in New York, New York. He was a retired Nuclear Mechanic for Con-Ed in Indian Point, New York, and a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include his loving wife, Agnes Radakovits Seeley at home; son, John R. Seeley & his wife Justine of Monroe; daughter, Debi M. Elezovic & her husband Alex of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey; sisters: Jane Miller of Red Level, Alabama, Patsy Martinez of Holtsville, New York and Marguerite DiCanio of Smithtown, New York; five grandchildren: Courtney, Brittany, Brandon, Reegan & Kierlyn; and three great-grandchildren: Declan, Kinsley & Colton.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, with a funeral service taking place at 6:00 P.M. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, New York.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.