Elizabeth P. “Betty” Sapp passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, with her children by her side. She was 82 years old.

Daughter of the late James J. Daly & Elizabeth McCarthy Daly, Betty was born on February 28, 1940 in New York City. She was the widow of Charles C. Sapp, Sr.

Betty retired as Assistant Assessor for the Town of Monroe and was a member of St. Anastasia Church.

Survivors include her sons: Charles C. Sapp, Jr. & his wife Lisamarie of Wellington, Florida and Daniel J. Sapp & his wife Dena of Monroe; daughters: Lisa M. Bellows & her husband Donny of Middletown and Debrann T. Rubinstein & her husband P.J. of Monroe; sisters: Bridget Devlin of Monroe, Anna Gerepka of Port Orange, Florida, Kathleen Daly of Monroe and Carol Bezkorowajny of Monroe; and eight grandchildren: Kiana, Kayla, D.J., Don, Anthony, Nicholas, Laura & Paulie.

Betty built a foundation of family and faith that will continue for generations. She was the best mom and grandma and touched so many lives with her loving and generous ways.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anastasia Parish Church in Harriman. Interment will follow in St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.