John J. McHugh III

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of John Joseph McHugh III of Harriman, N.Y., on July 3, 2025, at the NYS Veterans Home in Montrose, N.Y. He was 76 years old.

Son of the late John Jr. and Matilda McHugh, he was born in 1948 in N.Y.C.

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968 and was a Vietnam veteran.

He worked as an electrician in IBEW Local 3 for over 40 years. He was a member of the Catholic Council and the Westchester Mechanics Chapter of Local 3. He also served as a shop steward. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed following his Yankees and Giants, as well as rooting for his Fantasy Football team.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Annette McHugh of Harriman, N.Y.; his children, John McHugh IV and his wife Jeanie of Salisbury Mills, N.Y.; Michael McHugh and his wife Cindy of Monroe, N.Y.; Kerry Chiosie and her husband Joe of Monroe, N.Y.; and his grandchildren who lit up his world — Joey, Emily, Jack, Ashley, and Zac. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Sanabria, and her husband, Alex; his cousin, Lucille Weir of Derry, N.H.; his brother-in-law, Bill McGill, and his wife, Nora; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was predeceased by his brother, Frederick.

He’ll always hold a place in our hearts, and the memories will be forever cherished. Instead of mourning his loss, we choose to celebrate the gift of life.

The family entrusted John’s care to the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center, Inc. Cremation care will be provided under the direct supervision of Brendan Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, N.Y.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 28, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y.

Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.