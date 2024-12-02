John J. Hanratty, 88

John J. Hanratty of Tappan, NY, passed away at his residence on November 27, 2024. He was 88 years old. Son of the late Sarah (Bradley) and James J. Hanratty, he was born on November 19, 1936, in Bronx, NY.

John proudly served his country in the United States Army. Thereafter, he was a lineman with Con Edison in New York, NY.

His parents immigrated from Ireland, and John wore his Irish heritage with pride. He was also a dedicated parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Mary Catherine Dube and her husband Scott (Dover, NH) and Noreen Pforte and her husband Richard (Tappan, NY); brother Arthur and his wife Annie Hanratty (Mahopac, NY); sister Kathleen Johnson (Northport, NY); and his longtime companion Barbara Walsh (Slate Hill, NY). John also leaves behind three grandchildren — Bryan, Carolyn, and John Pforte — as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents, his wife CarolAnn (McCarron), and his siblings Lawrence Hanratty and Margaret Hanratty.

Visitation: Tuesday, December 3, 2024, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org ) .

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Homes, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.