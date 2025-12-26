John J. Hall passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2025, at The Emerald Peek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Peekskill, N.Y. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Cornelius and Viola (Lahr) Hall, he was born on Aug. 2, 1945, in Bronx, N.Y.

John dedicated himself to serving his country in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969, embodying the spirit of courage and commitment. After his honorable discharge, John worked as a Phone Technician at Lucent Technologies in Rockland County. He was an avid hunter, dog lover and a proud member of St. Anastasia’s Church in Harriman, N.Y.

Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Sean P. Hall and his wife, Eileen, of Fairfield, Conn.; and Thomas R. Hall of Monroe, N.Y.; and beloved grandchild, Kiernan Hall. In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his former wife, Jean Hall, with whom he shared many great years and his sister, Patricia Ward.

Services will be private.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots Hudson Valley, P.O. Box 1207, White Plains, N.Y. 10602.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 845-782-8185.