John J. DeBold, a former longtime Harriman, N.Y. resident, entered into eternal rest on July 15, 2025 at home. He was 74 years old.

The son of the late John Joseph DeBold, Sr. and Sarah (Dooley) DeBold, John was born on December 13, 1950 in Miami, Fla.

John was a retired Custodian for Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, N.Y. where he worked for many years.

A family statement reads: “John was an avid Yankees fan and even more of an avid fan of anything dessert related. People who did not know him remembered him for his epic moustache, the way he could smile with his eyes, and his iron handshake. People who did know him knew that he was one of the warmest, friendliest and likeable people in the world due to his infectious personality. Despite any disability or diagnosis, the world could throw at him, he found a way to smile and laugh through it all. John’s most endearing titles in his life that he held the most dear to his heart were “husband, father and grandfather”. John’s legacy of love, laughter, and dedication to his family will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

John is survived by his beloved wife: Andrea L. (Nitti) DeBold at home; by his daughter Diana M. Phelps and her husband Douglas of Milton, N.Y.; by his son: Joseph DeBold and his wife Monica of Salisbury Mills, N.Y.; and by his grandchildren: Cullen and Fallon DeBold and Reagan and Charlotte Phelps.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 19 at the Church of St. Anastasia, 21 North Main St., Harriman, N.Y. Memorial Visitation takes place following the Mass from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 337 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, N.Y. Inurnment will take place in the family plot at St. Anastasia Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The New York School for the Deaf, 555 Knollwood Road, White Plains, N.Y. 10603, an organization dear to John’s heart.

Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com.