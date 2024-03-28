John J. Castaldi, 100

John J. Castaldi passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Fort Myers, Fl. He was 100 years old.

Son of the late Alfonso Castaldi and Letteria Romano Castaldi, John was born on November 6, 1923, in Manhattan, NY. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II. He was a former longtime resident of Central Valley, NY. He worked for the NYS Department of Labor, rising to assistant superintendent for the Hudson Valley District. He was a former member of the Town of Woodbury Planning Board.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Susan Castaldi Bundschu (Randy), his sons Thomas E. Castaldi and Robert W. Castaldi Sr., granddaughter Julie A. Partington (Joe), four more grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Eleanor Haug Castaldi, and son James M. Castaldi.

Visitation: Friday, April 5, 2024, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY. Interment: Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).