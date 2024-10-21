John J. Beatty, 79

John J. Beatty of Highland Mills, NY, passed away at his home on October 15, 2024. He was 79 years old. Son of the late John and Concetta (Allocca) Beatty, he was born in Brooklyn, NY, on November 25, 1944.

John was a private banker with Deutsche Bank in New York, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Linda (Esperti) Beatty at home; daughter Erin and her husband Anthony D’Arco of Highland Mills, NY; and his beloved granddaughter Madeline D’Arco.

In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his brother Ralph Beatty.

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.