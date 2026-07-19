John Howard Tomassi passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 16, 2026, at the age of 80. Son of the late John and Ethel (McNally) Tomassi, he was born on October 17, 1945, in Bronx, N.Y.

John proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968 and in the Naval Reserves until 1970, embodying courage and dedication. After his honorable discharge, he took on the vital role of Senior Stationary Engineer for the New York City Department of Health & Human Services.

John was a cherished member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, N.Y. He also coached the Monroe-Woodbury Little League for years.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 56 years, June of Highland Mills, N.Y.; sons,

John Tomassi and his wife Nicole of Florida, N.Y.; Daniel Tomassi and his wife, Paola, of Monroe, NY. His loving grandchildren, Andrew, Daniel, Jacqueline, and Matthew; his brother Michael and family of Highland Mills, NY; his cousin Colleen Pearce of Central Valley, N.Y.; and nephew Derrick Darby of Saddle River, N.J.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY. Interment will follow at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family of John wants to express their heartfelt gratitude to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan for the compassionate care and comfort they provided during his final days. Your support meant the world to us during such a difficult time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation: T2T.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc.⁠, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.