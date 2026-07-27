With a heavy heart, we sadly announce the passing of John A. Braunagel, Jr., on July 6, 2026, at the age of 56. Son of the late Helen (Schneck) and John A. Braunagel, Sr., he was born on Sept. 9, 1969, in New York, N.Y.

John was a devoted firefighter with the FDNY, proudly serving alongside his colleagues at the esteemed 38 Truck in the Bronx, N.Y. His passion for firefighting was evident in every aspect of his life, and he was a lifelong member of the Lakeside Fire Company, where he not only fought fires but also inspired and trained aspiring firefighters with his wealth of knowledge and experience.

John’s courage was particularly highlighted during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, when he responded to the crisis with unwavering determination, embodying the heroism and selflessness that define the firefighting spirit. His contributions to the community and his dedication to serving others have left an indelible mark, ensuring that his legacy will be remembered with honor and appreciation for years to come.

Beyond his heroic career, John was an entrepreneur who owned Lakeside Electric, a reliable electrical service company that earned the trust of countless local residents. He was also the former owner of the Trestle in Cornwall-on-Hudson that became a beloved gathering spot for friends and families in the community.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Kelly Braunagel of Monroe, N.Y.; children, John A. Braunagel, III and his fiancé, Kelly Elmore of Sterling, Va.; Kimberly Loughley and her husband, Brett, of Hershey, Pa.; and Julia Braunagel of Monroe, N.Y.; siblings, Richard J. Braunagel and his wife, Renata, Kenneth M. Braunagel and his wife, Doreen, and Donna M. Ebner and her husband, James, all of Monroe, N.Y.; beloved granddaughter, Natalie, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Friday, July 10, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of John was held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Interment followed at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Nanuet, N.Y.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Fire Family Transport Foundation, https://firefamilytransport.org/donate.html

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.