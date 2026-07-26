Joan A. Herbik, 97, of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. The daughter of the late Antonia (Simon) and August P. Kolar, she was born on June 11, 1929, in New York City.

Joan was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, John F. Herbik. They raised their family on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where Joan retired as a medical records clerk at New York Hospital. Joan and John loved spending their retirement with family and friends at their lake house in the Poconos.

Joan was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, and she was a devoted volunteer at Horton Hospital in Middletown, N.Y. She was a prominent member of the Monroe Senior Center, where she loved going to shows and restaurants, playing BINGO, and she will forever be remembered for her passion for dancing and embracing the spirit of the holidays.

Left to cherish Joan’s memory are her daughter Linda A. McGurk of Monroe, N.Y., her son Richard Herbik and his wife Tara of Browns Mills, N.J., and her son Robert Herbik and his wife Lisa of Washingtonville, N.Y. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren: Ryan McGurk and his wife Caitlin of Cheshire, Conn., Rebecca Creighton and her husband Michael of Adelanto, Calif., Max Herbik of Washingtonville, N.Y., and Jack McGurk and his wife Kristen of Woodlawn, N.Y. Also beloved by her great-grandchildren Reagan, Nolan, and Mikey, and several nieces and nephews.

Joan was predeceased by her younger sister Edie Gorman.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave. Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, N.Y., followed by interment at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Monroe Senior Center, 101 Mine Road, Monroe, NY 10950 Attn: Tiffany Truex.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.