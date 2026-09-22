Jennifer Marie Bell Youmans passed away on Sept. 20, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 64 years old. Daughter of the late William and Charlotte (Alexander) Bell, she was born on Sept. 3, 1962, in Tuxedo, N.Y.

Jennifer worked as a Home Health Aide in the Goshen area. She was a devoted member of Harriman Methodist Church, where she generously gave her time to support church events. A talented artist, Jennifer shared her creativity in ways that brought joy to those around her.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Damien Miller of Harriman, N.Y.; siblings, Steven Bell of Cape Coral, Fla.; Susan Jones and Barbara LeForte, both also of Harriman, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jennifer was also predeceased by her brother David Bell.

A burial of cremains will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, at Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring St, Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation took place at MacLennan Hall Crematory in Milford, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.