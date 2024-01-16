Jeanette Nocera, 91

Jeanette Nocera of Washingtonville, NY, passed away at her home on January 14, 2024. She was 91 years old. The daughter of the late Marie (Marrato) and Vincent Maniscalco, she was born on June 10, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY.

Jeanette was a homemaker whose greatest joy was caring for her family. She was predeceased in 1999 by her loving husband Patsy Nocera.

Surviving are Jeanette’s children: Joseph Nocera of Merritt Island, Fl., Vincent Nocera of Yonkers, NY, and Maryann Walls and her husband Ron of Washingtonville, NY; in addition to her two grandchildren, Matthew and his wife Lauren and Samantha and her husband Jon; as well as five great-grandchildren, Oliver, Emily, Dakota, Ryan, and Evan.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY, 10930. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m., followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanette’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.