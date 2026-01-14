Jaromir J. Mikulik

Jaromir Jerry Mikulik passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2026, at his residence in Monroe, N.Y. He was 83 years old. Son of the late Jaromír and Františka Mikulík, and brother of the late Jitka Mikulík, he was born on Sept. 25, 1942, in Zlín, Czechoslovakia.

Jerry was a Maître D’ for the flagship Hilton in New York, N.Y., for 30 years, among other renowned French restaurants throughout New York City; after begrudgingly serving in Czechoslovakia’s then communist army early on in life, he escaped a communist regime and began his legendary life in the United States in 1965.

Left to cherish his beautiful memory are his children, Thomas Mikulik of Monroe, N.Y.; and Ingrid Mikulik of Brooklyn, N.Y.; beloved grandchildren, Zarianna Loscutoff and Audrey Block; and his sister-in-law, Susanna Fort of Albertson, N.Y. In addition to his parents, Jerry was also predeceased by his loving wife, Henrietta N. Mikulik, and his beloved late son, Peter S. Mikulik.

Services will be private. Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 845-782-8185.