Janet L. Neylon of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was 77 years old. The daughter of the late Leona (Lewellyn) and Donald Lynch, she was born on May 21, 1949, in Queens, N.Y.

Janet had a job that she loved at the Shortline Bus Company in Chester, N.Y., where she was employed for over 40 years. She enjoyed going to the casino to try her luck at the slot machines, and scratch-off lottery tickets, too. Janet was a fan of game shows, and she loved having her dog Fiona by her side.

Left to cherish Janet’s memory are her husband, Michael Neylon at home in Monroe, N.Y.; her daughter Laurie Heller and her husband Rick of Kerhonkson, N.Y.; and her two grandchildren: Austin and Bryce Heller. She is further survived by her siblings: Thomas Lynch, Donald Lynch and his wife Janet, and Laurie Hafford and her husband Bruce, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her brother Robert Lynch.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave. Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 27, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087-7106, www.mskcc.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.