James W. Adamson, 74

James W. Adamson, born in Manhattan on January 4, 1950, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 16, 2024. Jim was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, Submarine Force, after which he became a commercial diver working on oil rig maintenance and repair in the Gulf of Mexico. Upon returning to New York, he began a long and successful career in the media arm of the advertising industry.

Most important to Jim was his family... he was a loving son to Stella and Doug, beloved husband to Judith, and proud and loving father to Christopher. Chris and his wife Nicole presented him with his greatest joys, his beautiful and cherished granddaughters, Isabella and Alana, who were the shining lights of the last two years of his life. We will all miss him every day for the rest of our lives.