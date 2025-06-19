James P. McKenna

With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of James “Jim” P. McKenna on June 16, 2025, at the Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, N.Y. He was 78 years old. Son of the late Hubert and Elizabeth (Record) McKenna, he was born on March 25, 1947, in Throggs Neck, N.Y.

Jim devoted his career to serving as a Federal Special Agent within the United States Department of the Treasury. He exemplified the spirit of public service through his diligent work in the fields of Criminal Investigations and U.S. Customs. He was a senior investigator for the US Department of Homeland Security – ICE. He ended his remarkable career as a consulting forensic accountant and certified fraud examiner for KPMG and the DHS–ICE.

Jim served as commander of the American Legion and was a proud member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Orange County Shields.

Jim devoted his life to his wife and kids. He was a kind and peaceful man that wanted people around him to have a good time and to see them happy. He was the first to help a family member in need, and he lived life to the fullest and on his own terms.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Margaret “Peggy” McKenna of Harriman, N.Y.; children, Peg Parker and her husband, Tim Parker, James McKenna, Kelly Protinsky and her husband Todd Protinsky, and Elizabeth Kucharek and her husband Rob Kucharek; siblings, Michael McKenna, and Betty Jane Ulich; and his beloved grandchildren, Grace, John, Colleen, Jamsie, and Ryder. In addition to his parents, Jim was also predeceased by his brother, John McKenna.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, N.Y.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Joe Raso Hospice Residence, 415 Buena Vista Rd, New City, N.Y. 10956.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.