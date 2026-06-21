James F. Southwick, Jr., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on June 17, 2026, at the age of 79 years old. Son of the late Mildred Donnelly and James F. Southwick, Sr., he was born on June 8, 1947, in Jersey City, N.J.

James proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1969, where he worked as a Medic on the USS Boston and served alongside the Marines during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he owned and operated Witch Craft Racing in Monroe, NY. James also worked as a teacher at North Junior High School in Newburgh, NY, and coached girls’ and boys’ soccer as well as football in Washingtonville, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Julie Southwick of Monroe, N.Y.; daughters, Dr. Noreen Southwick (James Tillman) of Dallas, Texas; and Robyn Fenical of Monroe, N.Y.; and his sister, Judith Peteroy of Fishkill, N.Y.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. with a Funeral Service starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Orange County Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. https://www.semperk9.org/

Arrangements have been entrusted to ssqfuneralhome.com⁠, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY, (845) 782-8185.